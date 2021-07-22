Lattice Token (LTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $945,407.00

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $945,407.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,143.08 or 0.99970687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars.

