Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $761.18

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 761.18 ($9.94) and traded as low as GBX 737.07 ($9.63). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 742 ($9.69), with a volume of 85,666 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £908.60 million and a P/E ratio of 296.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 761.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

