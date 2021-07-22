Lawson Products (LAWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $62.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAWS. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.