LCI Industries (LCII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII):

7/15/2021 – LCI Industries is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – LCI Industries is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – LCI Industries is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,434. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LCI Industries by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

