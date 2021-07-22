LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.28-0.36 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $359,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at $129,284,234.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

