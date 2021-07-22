LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of LendingTree worth $35,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LendingTree by 80.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in LendingTree by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in LendingTree by 19.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

TREE stock opened at $189.93 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

