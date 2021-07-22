Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Shares Down 10.8%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)’s stock price traded down 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.25 and last traded at $122.25. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

