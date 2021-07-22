Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,037 shares of company stock valued at $17,215,410. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

