Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.13. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,065,616 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 196,228 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 96,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 913,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 86,539 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.