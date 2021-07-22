Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,707 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Broadband worth $67,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $174.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $130.49 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

