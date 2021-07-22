Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.29.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
