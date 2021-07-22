Liberty Global (LBTYB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYB opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

