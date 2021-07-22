Liberty Global (LBTYK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

