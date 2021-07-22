Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $124.15 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.20.

Several research firms recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.