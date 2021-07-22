Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$82.74 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.50.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.26. 352,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,672. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of -70.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$33.01 and a twelve month high of C$109.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$93.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

