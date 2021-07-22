Limelight Networks (LLNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks has set its FY 2021 guidance at -0.150–0.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at ($0.15-0.05) EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.