Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

