Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $141,909 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Limoneira by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.68 million, a PE ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

