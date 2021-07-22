Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €247.20 ($290.82). Linde shares last traded at €246.15 ($289.59), with a volume of 577,061 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €261.29 ($307.41).

Get Linde alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.