LINKA Trading 7% Lower This Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.03 million and $58,168.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00860504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

