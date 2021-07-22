Linker Coin (LNC) Price Reaches $0.0439

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $5,422.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00831339 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

