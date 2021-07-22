(LIQ.TO) (TSE:LIQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(LIQ.TO) (TSE:LIQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.28. (LIQ.TO) shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 106,114 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.25.

(LIQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LIQ)

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for (LIQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (LIQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.