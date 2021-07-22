Liquity Price Reaches $3.85 on Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $28.88 million and $158,049.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00011919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,217.14 or 0.99673389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,495,639 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

