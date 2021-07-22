Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $726.10 million and $2.38 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00850810 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

