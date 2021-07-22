Litecoin Cash Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $2,672.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,135.62 or 0.99598372 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 732,720,950 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

