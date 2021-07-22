Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.

LAD opened at $371.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $189.20 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.10.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,395,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

