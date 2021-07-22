Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.
LAD opened at $371.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $189.20 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,395,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
