Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.71. 30,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,457,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.