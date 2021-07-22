Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.