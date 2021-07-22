LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.91 Million

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post sales of $112.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the lowest is $112.21 million. LivePerson reported sales of $91.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $464.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.97 million, with estimates ranging from $554.30 million to $583.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of LPSN opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in LivePerson by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LivePerson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

