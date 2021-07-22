LKQ (LKQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.