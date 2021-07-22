Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 45.82 ($0.60). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 45.64 ($0.60), with a volume of 107,939,858 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

The stock has a market cap of £32.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.46.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 181,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

