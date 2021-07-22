loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.15. loanDepot shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on LDI. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.