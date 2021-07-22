Lobstex Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $840,996.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,261,937 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.