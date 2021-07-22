LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Hits $848,209.96 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $848,209.96 and $2,309.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00224884 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00844533 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,450,273 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,496 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

