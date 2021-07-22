Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,324.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,022.89 or 0.06258120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.77 or 0.01369793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00372631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00133710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00613187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00383146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00300687 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

