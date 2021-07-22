Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

