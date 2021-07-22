Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $13,563,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 60.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. 3,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

