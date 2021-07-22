Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Boosts Position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 1.58% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. 20.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Fusion Fuel Green Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

