Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys 17,666 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. 1,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.