Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

BE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 25,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

