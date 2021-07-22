Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $243.63. The company had a trading volume of 56,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,039. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70. The company has a market capitalization of $474.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

