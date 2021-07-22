Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 75,000 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWEN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 19,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

