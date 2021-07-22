Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 8,346 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

ORLY stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $609.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $555.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $612.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,077 shares of company stock valued at $40,921,129. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

