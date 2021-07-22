Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 85,880 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 4,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

