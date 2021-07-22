Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,903 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,167,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,796 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 63,995 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 965,462 shares of company stock valued at $67,481,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 103,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,207.50 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.