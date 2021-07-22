Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.00. 30,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,335. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

