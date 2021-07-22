Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 457,112 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,588,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BLDP. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

BLDP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,848. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.