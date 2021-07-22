Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 971.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $8,336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

