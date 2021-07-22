Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.50 Million in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCACU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

