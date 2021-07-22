Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $2.88 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,153. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.08%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

